Dubai in Metaverse: Explore the Frame without leaving home

MetaEssence has built a demonstration of the digital twin of the famous attraction, allowing visitors to experience a virtual 360-degree views of the city

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 1 Dec 2022, 3:28 PM Last updated: Thu 1 Dec 2022, 3:41 PM

You can now explore the Dubai Frame and take in its stunning views without leaving your home!

For the 51st National Day of the UAE, Dubai-based MetaEssence has built a demonstration of the digital twin of the Dubai Frame.

Virtual avatars can check out the different areas of the building and walk on the glass walkway on top. It offers virtual 360-degree views of old and new Dubai that the landmark is famous for.

“Digital twin in tourism is one of the applications that provide better decision-making and at-the-doorstep services for people around the world to simulate their visits, build their own experiences, and plan their vacation. Organisations can also continuously enhance their services based on user impressions,” said Fatma Elsafty, founder and CEO, MetaEssence.

“Leveraging digital twin technology will allow planning in ways not previously possible. There are many challenges for any organisation when it comes to realising the real opportunities and identifying the model for developing a ‘fit-for-purpose’ digital twin solutions to be able to integrate it into their day-to-day business operations in the most secure way,” Elsafty added.

