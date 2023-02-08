Watch: Bahrain's King receives UAE President at his residence in Abu Dhabi

The leaders exchanged cordial talks that underpin the depth of the two countries' fraternal ties

Photo: WAM

By WAM Published: Wed 8 Feb 2023, 11:30 PM

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, today received at his residence in Abu Dhabi, the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged cordial talks that underpin the depth of the UAE-Bahrain fraternal ties, wishing their countries further progress and prosperity.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral cooperation across various domains, affirming their joint keenness for continuous consultation to benefit the mutual interests of their countries and peoples.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; and Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Major General Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Advisor, Royal Guard Commander of Bahrain, also attended the meeting.

