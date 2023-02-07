Look: UAE President receives Sheikh Mohammed at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis

The conversational chatbot 'draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses', according to a blog post by Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, today received His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis.
The two leaders engaged in friendly conversation and reviewed several topics of concern to UAE citizens, including the potential for maximising state gains and advancing the ambitious developmental strategy adopted by the country's leaders to accomplish the aspirations of the nationals.
They prayed to Allah Almighty to perpetuate the track record of achievements of the Emirates across all fronts.
Attending the meeting were Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) and a number of sheikhs, senior officials and citizens.
