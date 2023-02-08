Look: Sheikh Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 373 military cadet officers

By Web Desk Published: Wed 8 Feb 2023, 8:42 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today attended the graduation ceremony of the 47th cohort of cadet officers of the Zayed II Military College in Al Ain. The ceremony saw 373 graduates being honoured, including 15 from other nations.

Sheikh Mohammed praised the role of the Zayed II Military College in training military officers with the knowledge and skills to serve the country. Congratulating the graduates, he further said that their strong values reflect their love and loyalty for the nation. He called on the graduates to uphold the values of patriotism and commit themselves to supporting people who need help.

He further said the graduates are imbued with the patriotic spirit that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan instilled in the people of the UAE. Following in the footsteps of Sheikh Zayed, the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, continues to uphold these ideals, Sheikh Mohammed said.

The ceremony, attended by senior armed forces officers, members of foreign diplomatic and military corps, and families of the graduates, featured an address by Brigadier Amer Mohammed Al Neyadi, Commander of Zayed II Military College. He praised the UAE leadership for their commitment to developing the capabilities of the UAE’s people. He urged the graduates to share their knowledge and experience with their juniors and work to achieve the vision of the UAE’s leadership.

Sheikh Mohammed honoured the top performing cadet officers graduating from the Zayed II Military College. During the ceremony, Sheikh Mohammed also witnessed a parade of the graduates.

He also took a photo with the graduates to mark the occasion, along with Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Security Council; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; His Excellency Staff Lieutenant General Engineer Issa Saif Mohammed Al Mazrouei; and Brigadier Amer Mohammed Al Neyadi, Commander of the Zayed II Military College.

