Watch: Abu Dhabi authority warns motorists against parking car on sidewalks; Dh1,000 fine for violation

In a new video posted on their social media handle, the Abu Dhabi City Municipality has warned motorists against parking on sidewalks, open spaces, pedestrian paths, and other facilities.
The authority has already started inspection campaigns and has urged motorists to be responsible when it comes to preserving the aesthetics of the city and the streets.
Videos posted online show vehicles committing parking violations.
Parking in places not designated for the purpose and on sidewalks could result in a fine of up to Dh1,000. If the fine is paid within 30 days of the violation being issued, the penalty will be reduced to Dh500.
