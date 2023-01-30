Dubai: RTA to tow, impound vehicles found violating traffic rules

Its stellar growth performance last year was primarily driven by the oil sector, as hydrocarbon GDP growth was 14.3 per cent in the first nine months of 2022
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai on Monday said it signed an agreement with Emirates Parking which allows the Authority to impound vehicles that violate the laws.
Under the newly-signed agreement, the RTA can impound both light and heavy vehicles and trailers for not adhering to the parking laws.
The Authority completed the automation and renovation of public parking machines in the emirate in November 2022.
It fitted them with touch screens enabling the entry of the vehicle details, and the issuance of an e-ticket likewise the text messages sent to mobile phones using the mParking system. However, these e-tickets are paperless.
