Up to Dh100,000 prize up for grabs: Dubai Home Festival kicks off with discounts, raffles, experiences

Dubai Home Festival (DHF), the city’s largest celebration of home design, furniture, outdoor and garden design, and home appliances, is back for its fifth inspirational edition.

The annual event delivers an abundance of home decor ideas, captivating design experiences, and exceptional offers. Central to the annual DHF lineup are the much-anticipated raffles and prizes, and for this edition, a treasure trove of incredible rewards and chances to win await.

Here are the top six chances to win and be rewarded this DHF:

1. Dubai Home Festival 5th Anniversary Shop & Win

The festivities kick off with a bang with the DHF 5th Anniversary Shop & Win event, running until 29 October. All it takes is a purchase of Dh1,000 from any participating home brand during the Dubai Home Festival, and you stand a chance to win an astonishing Dh100,000.

2. 5th Anniversary Celebratory Makeovers

Don't miss out on the DHF 5th Anniversary Makeover Celebration, featuring Spend and Win offers at 5 renowned home retailers: Danube Home, Pan Home, Homes R Us, Home Box, and OC Home. Starting today until 20 October, this event promises to crown five lucky winners. Just spend Dh1,000 at any of these five participating home brands for a shot at winning a celebratory makeover worth a whopping Dh20,000.

3. Dubai Home Festival Makeover with Al Futtaim IKEA

This month, don't forget to explore Ikea, the go-to place for transforming your house into a cozy haven. With its unique blend of affordability, style, and sustainability, IKEA’s Spend and Win offer is not to be missed. Spend Dh 300 before October 29 and you'll automatically be entered into a raffle for a chance to win Dh10,000 in IKEA Gift Cards at Dubai stores. Plus, enjoy a free interior design service for one room worth Dh750. This offer is exclusively for IKEA Family members and is valid for in-store purchases. Also, for Blue members, there's an incredible 25 to 50 per cent discount with an additional 5 per cent cashback on selected IKEA Family articles.

4. Jumbo Appliance Fest

This DHF, join the Jumbo Appliance Carnival, which runs until Octobern 30. It's the perfect chance to transform your home by picking up the latest in finest appliances. The electronic megastore has got incredible offers in store, including discounts starting at 25 per cent. What’s more, you could be one of five lucky winners walking away with a Samsung 85-inch Frame TV and Soundbar worth Dh80,000. To participate in the draw, purchase any item in the Large Appliance category in Jumbo’s Dubai Stores, with a minimum spend of Dh1,000 or more. Lucky shoppers can also take home gift vouchers worth Dh1,000.

5. Five nights at InterContinental Hotel Dubai Festival City

Immerse yourself in a world of homely delights at Dubai Festival City Mall until October 29. As you shop and explore, there's an exclusive chance to win your Home Away from Home. Simply spend Dh1,000+ at any home store in Dubai Festival City Mall during the festival, and you could be one of the five lucky winners to enjoy five luxurious nights at the InterContinental Hotel Dubai Festival City.

