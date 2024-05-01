UAE: Fake news 'will not be tolerated', authority warns ahead of unstable weather

Concerned authorities in Dubai confirm their readiness to deal with the prevailing conditions
A UAE authority has issue a strong warning to residents against spreading rumours and fake news regarding the unstable weather conditions expected this week.
There is an abundance of rumours and fake news related to the upcoming inclement weather conditions, Umm Al Quwain Police stated. Those circulating such content, especially on social media, are only concerned with stirring panic and fear among residents. These activities are a threat to the security and stability in the country, it added.
The authority emphasised the seriousness of the situation, warning that violating community security is a 'red line' that will not be tolerated. Strict measures will be taken against those who violate these laws.
Residents have been urged to not post any news or information before confirming with official sources and only believe announcements from official sources.
According to UAE law, the penalty for spreading rumours and fake news ranges between Dh100,000 to Dh200,000 and imprisonment of one to two years.
According to the Met Department, inclement weather is expected to begin from the west by Wednesday night, extending over most areas of the country on Thursday
National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority confirmed its readiness to deal with inclement weather
