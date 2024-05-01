Sharjah announces distance learning for all schools due to unstable weather

Published: Wed 1 May 2024, 11:00 AM Last updated: Wed 1 May 2024, 11:29 AM

On Wednesday, Sharjah announced distance learning for all schools on May 2 in the emirate due to prevailing unstable weather conditions.

The Sharjah Private Educational Authority also announced distance learning for all educational institutions in the emirate on Thursday, May 2.

All competitions and sports activities organised by the Sharjah Sports Council will come to a halt on May 2 and 3. The authority has also closed all parks ahead of the unstable weather during the same period.

Earlier, KHDA announced online learning on May 2 and 3 for private schools in Dubai.

Last month, schools switched to online learning on April 16 due to the historic storm that hit the UAE. Private schools too observed distance learning during this time. The move was extended for a few days, due to the after-effects of the unstable weather.

In emirates like Sharjah, where residents faced prolonged effects of the heavy rains, students observed distance and hybrid learning until Monday, April 29, when most of them returned back to school.

Earlier, an NCM expert said the impending weather scenario is not anticipated to be the same as the rainfall encountered on April 16, with days witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall over scattered areas, occasionally accompanied by lightning and thunder, with a probability of hail.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority on Monday announced its preparedness for the unstable weather conditions. During meetings, officials discussed the precautionary measures that must be taken during this time, along with the readiness of all relevant entities.

