UAE calls for remote work across public, private sectors; distance learning for all schools

Published: Wed 1 May 2024, 11:14 AM Last updated: Wed 1 May 2024, 11:28 AM

The UAE’s disaster management authority has called on private and government sector employees to let their employees work from home as unstable weather conditions peak in the country. The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has recommended that remote work be activated for employees, except those whose presence is vital to carry out their jobs or those involved in recovery efforts.

However, this is just a recommendation, with the decision left to the authorities concerned.

This came as the UAE raised its “alert level” and enhanced its “readiness” to deal with the foul weather.

The authority has announced that the UAE will close all roads leading to valleys, flooded areas and dams. Residents have been told to stay away from mountain and desert areas, and the sea, over the next few days.

The NCEMA recommended that schools across the country apply distance learning. However, it has left the decision to local disaster management teams. Dubai and Sharjah have already announced remote learning at all schools on May 2-3.

Though the country has been receiving varying intensity of rains over the last two days, unstable weather conditions are expected to peak on May 2 and 3. According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), Wednesday (May 1) will see some rains and possibly small-sized hail. The next couple of days will see moderate to heavy rains in different areas, with lightning and thunder at times. The NCM has also forecast hail in different areas.

