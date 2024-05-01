UAE weather: Dust storm warning issued for some areas

Published: Wed 1 May 2024, 7:31 AM Last updated: Wed 1 May 2024, 7:38 AM

The weather department has warned that fresh winds at a speed of 40 km/h, laden with sand and dust, will blow over some western areas on Wednesday, starting from 9 am until 6 am. The dust will reduce the horizontal visibility to less than 2000 metres.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The day ahead is likely to be partly cloudy in general and cloudy with a chance of light to moderate rainfall over the islands and some eastern and western areas.

Expect rough sea in the Arabian Gulf with wave height reaching 7 FT offshore.

The temperatures will reach a maximum of 42ºC in internal areas and a minimum of 17ºC in the mountains.

According to previous forecasts from the Met Department, the inclement weather is expected to begin from the west by Wednesday night, extending over most areas of the country on Thursday, and centred over western, coastal, and some eastern regions. Temperatures are also expected to decrease significantly.

ALSO READ