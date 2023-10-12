Dubai: Win up to Dh100,000 daily as DSF raffles announced

Flayva, an upcoming street food hall, will comprise of twenty three F&B units
Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) may still be some weeks away, but its raffles have already begun. Till December 7, daily winners will each take home Dh10,000 in cash. From December 8, when the DSF begins, the prize value increases tenfold, with lucky winners picking up Dh100,000 in cash every day until the festival ends on January 14.
This came as the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) announced details of the pre- and DSF raffles.
The DSF mega raffle offers shoppers the opportunity to drive away in a new Nissan Patrol V6 worth Dh200,000 every day from December 9 till January 14.
One lucky winner will take home Dh500,000 in cash at the end of the festival. To participate, shoppers need to purchase a raffle ticket for Dh100 at any ENOC service stations in the city or through the Idealz website or app. Shoppers can also purchase their tickets from the Gold Souk and selected kiosks and malls across the city.
Shoppers can kickstart their participation in the two raffles by visiting any of the ZOOM outlets or ENOC service stations.
"With a minimum spend of Dh25 at ZOOM, shoppers will receive a raffle coupon, making them eligible to participate in the daily draws for Pre-DSF and DSF 2024 raffles," organisers said on Thursday.
Purchases of Dh50 and above at Autopro or select services worth that amount or more at Tasjeel also get customers a raffle ticket.
DSF will host 38 days of shopping, entertainment, food, and chances to win during its 29th edition that kicks off on December 8.
