UAE: Emirati, Egyptian and Filipino expats win Dh100,000 in Mahzooz draw

A UAE national, Egyptian expat and Filipino expat have won Dh100,000 each in the latest Mahzooz Saturday Millions’ draw.
The latest structure of this draw guarantees that three winners will walk away with Dh300,000 every week.
Mohamed, a 37-year-old Emirati national from Dubai, is a dedicated government employee. Although he usually watches the live Mahzooz show, he missed the announcement this time. To his pleasant surprise, he discovered his win when he checked his account later. He plans to share his winnings with his family and may consider buying a new car.
Originally from Cairo, Egypt, Tarek, 63, has been living in Dubai for 34 years and works as a banquet chef. He lost his wife to cancer four years ago, and his two grown sons live in Canada. Tarek started participating in Mahzooz just a year ago. He was asleep during the live draw, and got the news when he woke up and checked his account. Overwhelmed with disbelief and joy, he found it difficult to sleep the rest of the night. Tarek describes this win as a miracle and intends to use parts of the funds to help a few people he knows are in need and save the rest in his bank account.
Jeremy, is a devoted IT professional working in a private building material company in Dubai. Originally from the Philippines, the 37-year-old winner has a 14-year-old son. Jeremy often participates in Mahzooz when he can. He was overjoyed when he saw that he won. He rushed to share the incredible news with his son and sister. Jeremy plans to use it to settle his financial responsibilities and save for his son's education.
The 149th draws celebrated 129,536 winners who took a total prize of Dh1,929,015 on Saturday.
For Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz Saturday Millions water and enter the weekly draws consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the top prize of Dh20 million, the second prize of Dh150,000, the third prize of Dh150,000, the fourth prize of free Mahzooz line worth Dh35, and the fifth prize of AED 5, as well as the Triple 100 weekly raffle draw, which will grant Dh100,000 every week to three raffle winners.
