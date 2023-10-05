UAE: 3 lucky winners take Dh100,000 home in new Mahzooz Triple 100 draw

The 148th live draws awarded a total prize of Dh1,727,850 to 116,022 lucky participants

by Web Desk Published: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 12:45 PM

Mahzooz Saturday Millions on Thursday announced the names of three lucky winners who won Dh100,000 each. The three individuals from Egypt, India and Afghanistan stood out through the thrilling 'Triple 100' raffle draw.

The three names were picked in the draw during the 148th weekly live show, which marked the first draws after the exciting restructuring of its prizes and expanding them to five categories. The live draws awarded a total prize of Dh1,727,850 to 116,022 lucky participants.

Mohamed, a 41-year-old Egyptian national who lives in his home country with his wife and two children, started participating in Mahzooz less than a year ago. After consistently joining the draws hoping for a stroke of luck, his dedication paid off just in time for his birthday, as he received the thrilling news of his Dh100,000 win a day before the big day.

Currently unemployed, Mohamed’s substantial prize brings him closer to realising his dreams of completing the construction of his house and addressing his financial responsibilities that have long weighed on his mind.

Usha, a 45-year-old Indian expat living in Sharjah, UAE, has been a loyal participant in Mahzooz since its inception. The recent Mahzooz prize restructure reignited his enthusiasm, prompting him to try his luck again.

Usha, a dedicated salesperson at a private retail company, anxiously checked the winning numbers to discover that none matched his own. Disheartened, he decided to check his raffle ID later. To his utter amazement, his ID was among the three winning ones.

Usha, who has been separated from his 10-year-old son in India, can now fulfill his long-cherished dream of reuniting with his family.

Mohammad Rasool, a 26-year-old Afghani national residing in Al Ain, UAE, emerged as the third fortunate raffle winner. Married with two young children, he runs a family-owned herbal shop. Despite his relatively short time participating in Mahzooz, having joined just last month after a friend's recommendation, Mohammad's life took a delightful turn when he watched the live show and saw his raffle ID on the screen. Overwhelmed with happiness and gratitude, Mohammad shared the news with his family and his wife was thrilled for him, as this marks his first-ever win. Mohammad has big plans for his winnings, including buying his dream car, a Lexus, and customizing it to his liking.

For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20 million and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant Dh1 million every week to a guaranteed millionaire-to-be.

ALSO READ: