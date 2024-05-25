E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Many predators, wild animals relocated from residential areas after reports of sighting

Researchers recorded 20 species of mammals during the past years, in addition to 114 species of birds

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Instagram/Fujairah Environment Authority
Photo: Instagram/Fujairah Environment Authority

Published: Sat 25 May 2024, 12:50 PM

Last updated: Sat 25 May 2024, 12:58 PM

The team specialised in dealing with predators and wild animals responded to 17 reports of a number of reptiles and poisonous predators, which were reported by citizens and residents of Fujairah.

Since last year and until the first quarter of this year, Fujairah authorities have received a total of 173 reports. When animals are collected from residential areas, they are either quarantined or brought to Wadi Wurayah Reserve laboratories.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The researchers then put a chip on the animals, making monitoring easier, once the creatures are returned to the wild. Meanwhile, in some cases, authorities hand over the animals to zoological parks in the country, whether for research or safety purposes.


Dr. Ali Hassan Al Hamoudi, director of the Wadi Al Wurayah Reserve, stated that experts and researchers recorded 20 species of mammals during the past years, including the lynx, as well as the Red fox and the Afghan Blanford fox.

The experts also have a record of the Indian crested porcupine, the mountain hedgehog, and the Arabian tahr, in addition to 114 species of birds, including owls, hawks, wallas, and falcons, and 28 species of reptiles.

A team of researchers deals with animal reports, constantly monitoring wild species to ensure the safety and security of humans and animals alike.

Asila Al-Mualla, director of the Fujairah Environment Authority, noted that the team promptly responds to reports received on their hotline 800368.

This hotline is designated for reporting wild, poisonous and dangerous animals and birds, as well as animals rarely found in the emirate.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE