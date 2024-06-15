Dubai: Win Dh300,000, gold in Eid Al Adha raffle draws; here's how

DXB earlier said they are expecting to welcome more than 3.7 million guests between June 12 and 25
Shoppers in Dubai have the opportunity to win big at various raffle draws with prizes up to Dh300,000 this Eid Al Adha.
The Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) has brought back its annual Eid Al Adha Raffle, giving shoppers the chance to win a part of the Dh200,000 prize pool. Those who spend Dh200 at one of the 18 participating community malls will receive a digital raffle coupon and 22 winners will be drawn over the next three days of Eid to win varying amounts, ranging from Dh5,000 to Dh15,000.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Shoppers can increase their chances by combining receipts of multiple purchases to have additional entries into the draw.
Participating malls are Al Ghurair Centre, Al Khail Gate Community Center, Al Quoz Mall, Arabian Centre, Bay Avenue Mall, Central Mall, Century Mall, Crown Mall, Dubai Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali Mall, Marhaba Mall, Mudon Community Centre, Serena Marketplace, Shorooq Community Centre, Silicon Central Mall, Times Square Centre, Town Mall, and Villanova Community Mall.
The biggest prize will come from the Modesh grand raffle draw. Those who purchase the Modesh Shopping Card – which costs Dh10 on the Dream Dubai app and website – will be in the running to win Dh300,000 in cash in the Eid Grand Prize raffle.
Modesh Shopping Cards can be instantly redeemed for Modesh clothing and accessories at retail outlets in Boxpark Dubai and Dubai Festival City, or online at the Modesh store on the Dream Dubai app.
The Glittering City of Gold raffle is also back. Buyers of gold and jewellery who spend Dh1,000 or more will be entered into a draw to win a total of Dh100,000 worth of jewellery. Shoppers can also enjoy huge discounts of up to 50 per cent on gold, diamonds, and pearls, and receive gifts with purchases of Dh1,000 or more at 150 participating jewellery outlets across Dubai until July 20.
angel@khaleejtimes.com
ALSO READ:
DXB earlier said they are expecting to welcome more than 3.7 million guests between June 12 and 25
The workers will cover all roads including highways, residential areas, markets, public beaches, waterways, and public facilities
The country’s thriving hospitality and tourism sectors have driven the demand for professional culinary training, educators have said
He was also offered two round-trip travel tickets to Makkah, a special phone number, food, perfumes, and gifts among others
The woman and her male companion had been at a dance club in Jumeirah Beach Residence and attempted to re-enter the premises against the club's rules
The crown princes and deputy rulers have also condoled with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques
The gang of five were operating from outside the UAE
Schools in the country working out training modules, professional development programmes for teachers