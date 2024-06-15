E-Paper

Watch: Sheikh Mohammed shares recreated images of own pilgrimage in Eid greeting

Sheikh Hamdan also took to the platform to wish residents and pilgrims on of the holiest days of the year in Islam

Published: Sat 15 Jun 2024, 1:43 PM

Last updated: Sat 15 Jun 2024, 1:48 PM

On one of the holiest days in Islam, Dubai's Ruler shared a short video featuring images of him praying and during a pilgrimage in Makkah.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to X to wish residents on the occasion. He asked God to accept the prayers of pilgrims as "Muslims gather in the purest and most exalted assembly on the face of the earth... on the plains of Arafat [today]".


On the micro-blogging platform, the UAE royal shared a collection of illustrations of him praying and performing the pilgrimage. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai was also illustrated in the video – standing next to his father in Makkah.


Watch the video below:

Sheikh Hamdan also took to the platform to wish residents and pilgrims on the Islamic holiday. The Crown Prince wished the leaders of the nation and Arab and Islamic nations "on the greatest day of Haj", saying, "May He shower us with His grace, generosity, and kindness, and protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Kingdom of Goodness."

Web Desk


