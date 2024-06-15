Watch: Sheikh Mohammed shares recreated images of own pilgrimage in Eid greeting

The trip was made possible at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni
On one of the holiest days in Islam, Dubai's Ruler shared a short video featuring images of him praying and during a pilgrimage in Makkah.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to X to wish residents on the occasion. He asked God to accept the prayers of pilgrims as "Muslims gather in the purest and most exalted assembly on the face of the earth... on the plains of Arafat [today]".
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
On the micro-blogging platform, the UAE royal shared a collection of illustrations of him praying and performing the pilgrimage. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai was also illustrated in the video – standing next to his father in Makkah.
Watch the video below:
Sheikh Hamdan also took to the platform to wish residents and pilgrims on the Islamic holiday. The Crown Prince wished the leaders of the nation and Arab and Islamic nations "on the greatest day of Haj", saying, "May He shower us with His grace, generosity, and kindness, and protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Kingdom of Goodness."
ALSO READ:
The trip was made possible at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni
Even ceilings and floors in the preparation area are also in good condition, say authorities
DXB earlier said they are expecting to welcome more than 3.7 million guests between June 12 and 25
The workers will cover all roads including highways, residential areas, markets, public beaches, waterways, and public facilities
The country’s thriving hospitality and tourism sectors have driven the demand for professional culinary training, educators have said
He was also offered two round-trip travel tickets to Makkah, a special phone number, food, perfumes, and gifts among others
The woman and her male companion had been at a dance club in Jumeirah Beach Residence and attempted to re-enter the premises against the club's rules
The crown princes and deputy rulers have also condoled with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques