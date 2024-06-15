UAE: Lab-grown meat capabilities to be explored in collaboration between AGWA, Believer Meats

Photo: Reuters File. Image used for illustrative purposes

Cultivated meat capabilities in the UAE will be developed in a collaboration between AGWA (AgriFood Growth & Water Abundance), Abu Dhabi's new food and water cluster, and Believer Meats, a global leader in the cultivated meat industry.

Cultivated meat is produced in a lab, directly from animal cells. This eliminates the step of raising live animals for food.

With a growing consciousness on environment protection, and changing dietary habits, the collaboration will help in creating a reliable model for lab-grown meat to enter and expand in the region, and different markets.

AGWA will also work with Believer Meats to establish a regulatory pathway and halal certification standards for cultivated meat products in Abu Dhabi.

AGWA seeks to lead advancements in areas like alternative proteins, functional ingredients, algae farming, and reverse osmosis membranes, while enhancing traditional food and water production and supply.

Believer Meats is focused on developing the world's most efficient and scalable cell-cultivation production technology to make safe, healthy, and delicious cultivated meat products.

The company is currently constructing the largest cultivated meat production facility in the world in North Carolina, USA, after its series B fundraise in 2021, which was supported by ADM, S2G Ventures and others. The factory will feature a state-of-the-art innovation centre and tasting kitchen, and is set to be operational by the end of 2024.

Along with AGWA's goal to lead global efforts in tackling food security and water scarcity, this collaboration could enable an increasing presence for Believer Meats in the MENA region.

Believer Meats will pursue establishing regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi that can support commercial operations for product manufacturing, and research and development, bringing job opportunities and industry-leading capabilities.