IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi fees, scholarship revealed as 500 students attend open house

Published: Sat 25 May 2024, 6:59 PM

Around 500 students and parents participated and cleared their doubts on eligibility, faculty, fees, scholarships, and more topics during an open house session held by the Indian Embassy Abu Dhabi and IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The session, led by the faculty of the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-Delhi), addressed queries of the IIT aspirants regarding the much-awaited admission process for the undergraduate courses of this academic year. The first batch of students will be admitted in August or September.

Following heavy demand for participation in the open house, a second session was scheduled and saw an overwhelming response from the aspirants.

The overseas campus of India’s premier technical and research institute will offer four-year bachelor’s programmes in computer science and engineering, and energy engineering. All the faculty members are from IIT-Delhi or other top institutions.

The process of applying for admissions for academic year 2024-25 is underway. The admissions will be through two modes: Combined Admission Entrance Test (CAET) 2024 and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE – Advanced) 2024. The eligibility criteria and other requirements of JEE (Advanced) can be found at https://jeeadv.ac.in/index.html.

During the open house, the faculty members cleared queries ranging from eligibility criteria, campus, fees, scholarships, and exam schedules, among others.

CAET schedule, fees

CAET is a pen and paper-based entrance examination, where response has to be marked in the optical mark recognition (OMR) sheet provided to the candidate. The entrance test will consist of three question papers of 90 minutes duration each on physics, chemistry, and mathematics.

The test will be conducted on June 23 as per this schedule: physics (8.30am–10am), chemistry (11.30am – 1pm), and mathematics (2.30pm–4pm).

Appearing for all the papers is compulsory. The entrance test will be held at different centres in UAE. Candidates will be allotted the city from among the candidate’s choices. Applicants have to pay a one-time non-refundable registration fee of Dh300 for CAET 2024.

Online registration will end on June 3, with admit cards for the exam available for download from June 14. The entrance test is on June 23, and results will be declared on July 7. To register online, visit the admissions website of the university.

Fees, campus accommodation

The IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus is situated in Khalifa City. The per year tuition fee for the four-year course is Dh81,375, and the total fee is Dh325,000. There is on-campus, separate accommodation for male and female students with single and double occupancy options for all students. The housing fees are Dh1,000 per month for double occupancy, and Dh2,000 per month for staying single.

Amenities in accommodation

There is a fully functional kitchen with a stove, fridge, and microwave. Laundry services with washer and dryer, entertainment room with latest gadgets for gaming, fitness centre equipped with latest and state-of-the-art machinery, 24X7 security, and a student lounge for relaxing and socialising.