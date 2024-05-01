Sharjah announces remote work for government employees due to inclement weather conditions

Published: Wed 1 May 2024, 1:28 PM Last updated: Wed 1 May 2024, 1:34 PM

Sharjah has announced remote work for government employees across the country on May 2 and May 3 due to unstable weather conditions across the emirates.

Under the move, certain government employees have been exempted whose jobs require presence at the workplace, taking into account the inclement weather condition across the country.

Earlier, an NCM expert said the impending weather scenario is not anticipated to be the same as the rainfall encountered on April 16, with days witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall over scattered areas, occasionally accompanied by lightning and thunder, with a probability of hail.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority on Monday announced its preparedness for the unstable weather conditions. During meetings, officials discussed the precautionary measures that must be taken during this time, along with the readiness of all relevant entities.

