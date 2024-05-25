UAE: Speed limit reduced on two major roads in Sharjah

Photo for illustrative purposes

Published: Sat 25 May 2024, 8:23 AM Last updated: Sat 25 May 2024, 8:34 AM

Sharjah's Roads and Transportation Authority (RTA) announced the reduction of the speed limit on Al Ittihad Road and Al Wahda Road on Saturday, May 25.

In a social media post, the authority said that the speed will be reduced from100 km/h to 80 km/h.

Photo: X/Sharjah RTA

Motorists are advised to adhere to the new speed limit to ensure smooth traffic flow on the roads.