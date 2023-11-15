New speed limit on Dubai-Sharjah road: Fines of up to Dh3,000 for violators explained

Ministry stresses that immediate priority is to preserve civilian lives, ensure immediate, safe delivery of humanitarian aid
If you're among the thousands of motorists who drive between Dubai and Sharjah via Al Ittihad Road every day, remember to slow down and follow the new speed limit to avoid hefty fines that could go as high as Dh3,000.
Starting November 20, the speed limit on a major part of the road will be reduced from 100kmph to 80kmph, the authorities announced on Tuesday.
Drivers are urged to pay attention to new traffic signs that will be put up at the stretch where the regulation applies — from the Sharjah-Dubai border on Al Ittihad Road all the way to Al Garhoud Bridge.
Speeding is a serious UAE traffic violation punishable by fines that range from Dh300 to Dh3,000, depending on how much a driver exceeded the limit. The penalty also comes with black points and vehicle confiscation in some cases.
Here's a guide to speeding fines according to the UAE's federal traffic law:
