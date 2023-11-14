UAE

Dh50,000 fine in UAE: Authority reminds penalty for obstructing Civil Defence vehicles

Impeding access between warehouses and stores that disrupts their functionality results in a violation

Web Desk
Published: Tue 14 Nov 2023, 2:03 PM

Obstructing entrance and not leaving enough space for a Civil Defence vehicle to manoeuvre between warehouses or obstructing access to these areas in a manner that disrupts their functionality results in a violation with a penalty of Dh50,000.

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence reminded owners of warehouses and stores of the UAE rule (Resolution No.24 of 2012) and the fine associated with the violation of safety and preventive measures on the premises.

After fines are imposed, offenders will receive directives to correct the mistake within a specified time frame. Failure to comply will lead to the suspension of their licenses.

UAE motorists who do not give way to emergency, ambulance and police vehicles face a Dh3,000 fine. Offending drivers will also be slapped with six traffic points and their cars will be confiscated for 30 days.

Drivers obstructing authorities from regulating traffic and impeding rescue vehicles during emergencies, disasters, crises and rains, and in flooded valleys will be fined Dh1,000, along with four black points, and 60-day confiscation of vehicles.

Previously, authorities reminded residents that the practice of failing to give way to emergency vehicles leads to delays in reaching accident or fire scenes.

