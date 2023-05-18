UAE announces new traffic violations, fines of up to Dh2,000

The initiative aims to rehabilitate and educate them, equipping young people with an array of transferable skills
New traffic fines of up to Dh2,000 have been announced in the UAE. The Ministry of Interior posted on Twitter the “new additions”, aiming to boost safety, especially during emergencies and unstable weather conditions.
The new fines are:
>> Gathering near valleys, floods and dams during rainy weather: Dh1,000 fine and six black points.
>> Entering flooded valleys, regardless of their level of danger: Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points and 60-day confiscation of vehicles.
>> Obstructing the relevant authorities from regulating traffic; or ambulance and rescue vehicles during emergencies, disasters, crises and rains; and in flooded valleys: Dh1,000 fine, four black points and 60-day confiscation of vehicles.
ALSO READ:
The initiative aims to rehabilitate and educate them, equipping young people with an array of transferable skills
Ministers, leaders call on residents to report malicious messages and refrain from sharing these such content
A thrilling concept, daycations allow individuals to enjoy all the amenities and experiences on offer by a property without having to book a room for the night
The machine operator intends to buy a house for his mother in Nepal and save a huge chunk of the money for his child's education
Through a unique programme, many of these kids are also taught how to save lives in various scenarios
Over the next 10 years, travel and tourism will create 121,000 jobs in the country, averaging 12,100 a year
Al Fardan Exchange also gave away a Nissan Patrol car, more than half a kilo of gold during the biggest Ramadan Campaign
Regular check-ups with a healthcare professional can help prevent serious health complications down the line, say medical experts