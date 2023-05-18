UAE announces new traffic violations, fines of up to Dh2,000

New regulations were set to boost traffic safety, especially during emergencies and poor weather conditions

by Sahim Salim Published: Thu 18 May 2023, 3:21 PM Last updated: Thu 18 May 2023, 3:46 PM

New traffic fines of up to Dh2,000 have been announced in the UAE. The Ministry of Interior posted on Twitter the “new additions”, aiming to boost safety, especially during emergencies and unstable weather conditions.

The new fines are:

>> Gathering near valleys, floods and dams during rainy weather: Dh1,000 fine and six black points.

>> Entering flooded valleys, regardless of their level of danger: Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points and 60-day confiscation of vehicles.

>> Obstructing the relevant authorities from regulating traffic; or ambulance and rescue vehicles during emergencies, disasters, crises and rains; and in flooded valleys: Dh1,000 fine, four black points and 60-day confiscation of vehicles.

