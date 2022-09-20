UAE: Dh3,000 fine for not making way for emergency vehicles

From hotels to restaurants, a number of establishments say many of their tables have been booked ahead of the historic event
The Ministry of Interior in the UAE has called upon drivers to make way for emergency vehicles on the road.
The authority asks motorists to give emergency, ambulance and police vehicles way to ensure that they reach their destinations on time and as soon as possible.
The ministry has also reminded motorists that violation of this rule will result in a fine of Dh3,000 and 6 traffic points.
It will also cause the driver's vehicle to be impounded.
ALSO READ:
From hotels to restaurants, a number of establishments say many of their tables have been booked ahead of the historic event
The meeting was focused on enhancing the relations between the two countries, role of the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement in promoting peace
These abilities do not just help people grow on the professional front, but also help in landing better roles in the country
The new format offers higher chances of winning as participants have to select six numbers out of a pool of only 39
During the visit he prayed for the security, stability and prosperity of the nation, as well as for the guidance to lead its people
Dubai Ruler highlights the 'significant role' played by the late monarch in supporting and consolidating the deep bonds between the two nations
Global rights professionals can nominate themselves or be endorsed by their companies to be eligible for either of two categories
He also highlighted the great contributions of the late monarch in strengthening friendship ties with the UAE