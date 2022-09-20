UAE: Dh3,000 fine for not making way for emergency vehicles

The Ministry of Interior calls on drivers to refrain from obstructing the path of ambulance and police vehicles to ensure they reach their destinations on time

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 20 Sep 2022, 9:58 AM

The Ministry of Interior in the UAE has called upon drivers to make way for emergency vehicles on the road.

The authority asks motorists to give emergency, ambulance and police vehicles way to ensure that they reach their destinations on time and as soon as possible.

The ministry has also reminded motorists that violation of this rule will result in a fine of Dh3,000 and 6 traffic points.

It will also cause the driver's vehicle to be impounded.

ALSO READ: