Dubai-Sharjah traffic: Speed limit reduced on key part of major road

Published: Tue 14 Nov 2023, 4:57 PM Last updated: Tue 14 Nov 2023, 5:34 PM

Authorities in Dubai have reduced the speed limit of a key stretch on Al Ittihad Road. Effective November 20, the speed limit on the stretch between Sharjah and Al Garhoud Bridge will be reduced from 100kmph to 80 kmph.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said in a statement on Tuesday that it took the decision with the Dubai Police after a "recent study" reviewed the number of entrances/exits, proximity of intersections, recurrence of traffic accidents, and recent improvements and developments in the area.

Traffic signage along Al Ittihad Road will be updated to reflect the new maximum speed limit.

"To enhance drivers’ awareness, red lines will mark the beginning of the speed reduction zone as per the applicable traffic safety standards," the RTA said.

