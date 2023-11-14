Dubai-Sharjah traffic: Speed limit reduced on key part of major road

The grant will help students kickstart their startup dreams
Authorities in Dubai have reduced the speed limit of a key stretch on Al Ittihad Road. Effective November 20, the speed limit on the stretch between Sharjah and Al Garhoud Bridge will be reduced from 100kmph to 80 kmph.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said in a statement on Tuesday that it took the decision with the Dubai Police after a "recent study" reviewed the number of entrances/exits, proximity of intersections, recurrence of traffic accidents, and recent improvements and developments in the area.
Traffic signage along Al Ittihad Road will be updated to reflect the new maximum speed limit.
"To enhance drivers’ awareness, red lines will mark the beginning of the speed reduction zone as per the applicable traffic safety standards," the RTA said.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
ALSO READ:
The grant will help students kickstart their startup dreams
The community will focus on delivering services that address physical, emotional, and psychological needs of patients
Firms with 50 employees or more must have Emiratis in four per cent skilled roles
Trends indicate that people living in the UAE are seeking sustainable and budget-friendly experiences
This opportunity with KT is a wonderful chance to continue to tell amazing stories about the people of Dubai, said Michael
Oct 7 Hamas attack and the Israeli war on Gaza has been a 'major disruption' to the stability and prosperity in the region, Dr Gargash said
With massive deals, prizes and dining discounts, there is plenty to do for residents of the emirate while celebrating the festival of lights
Dubai Taxi will also offer self-driving vehicles and flying taxi services