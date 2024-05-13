'Grateful to parents, teachers': UAE's CBSE students rejoice after Grade 10, 12 board results declared

Students rejoice at Delhi Private School, Dubai

Students in the UAE are rejoicing as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the class 12 and Class 10 results on Monday, with many schools recording a 100 per cent pass rate.

Several students were unaware of the news when they woke up this morning, although the board had recently announced that the results would be declared before 20 May.

Initial reports of login difficulties emerged after result declaration due to high traffic on the website. However, it eased within an hour.

The UAE has more than 80 schools that follow the Indian CBSE curriculum.

Overall, 3.9 million students appeared in the CBSE 2024 Grade 10 and 12 examinations. Out of this, 2.23 million students sat for the Grade 10 exams and 1.67 million students appeared for the Grade 12 examinations.

Pass rate of 99.91 per cent

Out of a total of 2,305 GEMS students across 10 GEMS schools, 2,303 passed, giving a pass rate of 99.91 per cent. 29.20 per cent of students scored an average of above 90 per cent and 22.60 per cent of students scored between 85 per cent and 90 per cent.

Dr Saima Rana, Chief Education Officer, GEMS Education, said, “On behalf of the entire GEMS Education family, I am delighted to congratulate our students for their exemplary performance in the CBSE examinations. Their achievements are a testament to their perseverance and dedication. This success also underscores the unwavering commitment and expertise of our devoted teachers and staff, and the invaluable support of our GEMS parents, who play a crucial role in our collaborative educational journey."

"As our students progress to higher education or embark on their professional careers, we look forward with great anticipation to seeing their continued growth and success," she added.

Top-performing Grade 12 GEMS students include Zahabia Ali Murtaza, from GEMS Our Own English High School, Dubai, who scored a 98.8 per cent.

Femy Grace Simon, from GEMS Our Own English High School, Sharjah, Girls, achieved a score of 98.6 percent. Similarly, Pragati Phoolwani, Elena Ann Kurian, and Nidha Fathima, students of GEMS Our Own English High School, Dubai, also attained a score of 98.6 percent. Likewise, Muskan Fathima, Batul Mohammad Zainuddin, and Harsh Shylesh Pillai, students from GEMS Our Own Indian School, secured a score of 98.6 percent.

Topper experiences mix of emotions

Zahabia Ali Murtaza of GEMS Our Own English High School, Dubai, who is not only her school’s topper but also GEMS Education’s topper with a score of 98.8 per cent, said, “I am immensely thankful for this accomplishment; words can hardly capture the medley of emotions I’m experiencing. First, I thank God for all the countless blessings I’ve received. A big thank you to all my teachers and the staff at OOD for consistently standing by me and being a huge source of motivation. I also extend my heartfelt gratitude to my parents, sister, and friends for their unwavering support throughout this amazing journey.”

Zahabia Ali Murtaza

Excellence repeats itself

At Delhi Private School (DPS), Dubai, 199 students appeared for the examination and 100 per cent of those secured distinction.

The school average is 90.4 per cent and is up by 2 per cent compared to last year. 62.8 per cent of students scored 90 per cent and above and 100 per cent of their students secured First Division.

School topper and Science stream topper, Vivin Chrysostor, scored 98.8 per cent and was a part of the Gifted Child Programme that offers a personalised approach to exceptional students. Vivin also topped his school in the Grade 10 exams in 2022.

Vivin Chrysostor

He said, “I would like to thank the Almighty, without whose guidance I would not have been able to make it this far. I am forever indebted to my parents and brother for their countless sacrifices and all the troubles they went through and would like to thank my supportive teachers and peers for helping me in this arduous journey, and for motivating me through all my endeavours.”

He added, “The academic program at DPSD encourages critical thinking and application, which were requisites for the board exam this year and being a part of the Gifted Child Program has truly helped me broaden my academic horizons.”

Sadhana Makesh is the Commerce topper with 98 per cent and Saniya Bhatia is the Humanities Topper at DPS with 96.6 per cent.

A perfect 100

School leaders reiterated that motivation as well as one-on-one coaching played a key role in the success of students.

Teachers ensure that all learners get an equal opportunity to better themselves, thereby inspiring them to continuously strive for academic excellence augmented with bespoke well-being and happiness programmes.

Punit MK Vasu, CEO, The Indian High Group of Schools, “With a 100 per cent pass rate, the percentage of students securing A1, A2 aggregates has remarkably increased this year. All our students have been placed in first division across all streams. A whopping 70 students have scored a perfect 100 on 100 across 13 subjects.”

Karen Elizabeth Biju from the Science Stream topped the Grade 12 batch at the Oud Metha campus with a 98.4 per cent.

Vasu added, “These commendable results are the outcome of a carefully planned and executed strategy on the part of our teachers. Right from the beginning of Grade 11, students are encouraged to follow a designated plan under the guidance of chosen leaders and educators, in order that they may focus on the future board exam targets.”

In Abu Dhabi, from GEMS United Indian School, Abu Dhabi, Ameena Binth Rosh scored 97.2 percent and topped her Grade 12 batch across all streams.

Ameena said, “With gratitude to the Almighty and endless thanks to my parents, whose unwavering support has been my foundation, I look forward to pursuing higher education with enthusiasm and determination. The guidance and support of my school and teachers have been invaluable. This achievement is not just mine; it’s a reflection of faith, family, and the belief of my teachers who have shaped my journey and inspired me to reach for the stars.”

Pass rate of 100 per cent

At JSS Private School, Dubai, euphoria swept through the air as students rejoiced at a perfect pass rate of 100 per cent in Grade 10 and Grade 12 after the CBSE results were declared.

In Grade 12, Harshul Tapan Desai claimed the top spot in the school with an overall score of 98.4 per cent and in Grade 10, Devaki Sunish emerged as the top scorer, achieving an impressive overall percentage of 98.6 per cent.

Principal Chitra Sharma said, “Our achievement owes much to the outstanding efforts of our inclusion department. Our students of determination have not only excelled in their board results but have also set remarkable personal records and we are extremely happy to see their success.”

Class average in AI

In Amity School Dubai, Grade 10 student Maheswar Jayakrishnan Nair, topped his batch with 96.2 per cent.

Principal Sangita Chima pointed out that the class average in the subject Artificial Intelligence (AI) is 95 per cent.

The top rank for Grade 10 at DPS Dubai has been secured by Aliya Arora with 99.4 per cent. The second position is secured by Aarush Chengappa with 99.2 per cent and the third position is shared by Samreen Budhiraja and Kehara Henriques with 99 per cent.

