UAE: CBSE’s new move allows Grade 10, 12 students to review answer sheets online

Published: Mon 6 May 2024, 6:00 AM

Students in the UAE who took the CBSE board exams, now have the option to review their answer sheets online and verify the marks assigned to them.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently announced that candidates will receive a link to check the marks awarded to them in the answer sheets. By paying a specified fee, candidates can utilise this service to address concerns about low marks.

This process will commence the day following the announcement of board results.

Meanwhile, the CBSE announced the release date for the results through its official website on Sunday.

The board said, "CBSE Board results for class X and XII are likely to be declared after May 20, 2024."

Pramod Mahajan, Principal, Sharjah Indian School, said, “A link will be posted on the board’s website the day after results are declared, allowing students to view the marks provided by examiners.”

This service will be accessible for five days after the link becomes active.

“The CBSE’s policy is that they are very transparent and vigilant about the process of correction. To make it crystal clear they have come with this, where students and parents can write to view the answer sheets either online or they can also opt for the acquisition of the Xerox copy of their answer sheets. The board is making this available online for the first time,” he added.

Each subject will require a fee of approximately Dh23 or Rs500 per student. Non-resident Indian (NRI) students must remit the fee to the CBSE’s account in Indian rupees.

Mahajan also explained that CBSE already has a process of revaluation of marks in case a student wishes to opt for the same.

“If a child thinks he/she has got less marks then the students can apply for revaluation. Revaluation is also of two types – one is re-totalling of the marks and second, complete revaluation,” he added.

How will educators benefit?

Principals reaffirmed their appreciation explaining how educators will also benefit as they have a clear understanding of the expected responses.

The highlighted data from these assessments may be analysed to inform future instruction.

Sangita Chima, Amity School Dubai Principal, said, “With the CBSE shifting to competency-focused questions in all subjects, teachers and students will understand specific answers to case-based questions, source-based questions, and constructive responses. Previously it was re-evaluation and re-totalling which was a very long physical process that took more than a month. This is an astounding new practice never seen before in the history of CBSE results announcements.”

Headteachers stressed this will expedite the process leading to transparency and fairness as students and parents can immediately access the evaluated answer scripts.

“This leaves no ambiguity as students often feel that they could have deserved higher grades. Should there be discrepancies, then the process for applying for re-evaluation is instantaneous. Students will know exactly where they have made mistakes,” she added.

Concerns

School leaders highlighted that while this serves as a prime example of effectively leveraging technology to reach every student, some stakeholders have expressed concerns.

Abhilasha Singh, Principal, Shining Star International, said, “I have mixed feelings towards this innovative step by the (Indian) government. On one hand, it is a supportive practice for students but not inclusive as all students might not have the paying capacity for the paid service to compare their marks to the marking by the evaluator.”

It’s said teachers who are found to be lax in their stepwise marking will face disciplinary action.

Singh added, “The move also talks about penalising the teacher if a discrepancy is found in the marking. This service is a new move. The positive side is that students save time filing for re-evaluation of their marks. Earlier, answers scripts were not available to the students post the board exams. Now, they can check their answers and analyse if the marks earned are justified.”

