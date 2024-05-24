UAE welcomes World Court decision on halting Israel's military operations in Rafah

Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 11:34 PM Last updated: Fri 24 May 2024, 11:35 PM

The United Arab Emirates welcomed the decision of the International Court of Justice to impose additional provisional measures on Israel, demanding an immediate halt to its military operations in the Rafah Governorate, which exacerbates the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that the UAE emphasises the importance of achieving an immediate ceasefire, providing protection to civilians, preventing further loss of life, de-escalating across the entire occupied Palestinian territory, and alleviating the catastrophic and dire humanitarian situation faced by civilians in Gaza due to the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Strip.

The ministry stressed the necessity of ensuring urgent, sustainable, and unobstructed access to humanitarian aid and relief for the Gaza Strip, highlighting the importance of the court's order to keep the Rafah crossing open for the wide and unobstructed entry of humanitarian aid.