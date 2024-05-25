UAE: How women who have never seen camels became expert riders

Photos: Supplied

A remarkable transformation is taking place in the world of camel racing in the UAE. Traditionally a male-dominated sport, camel racing is now seeing an influx of women who, until recently, had never even seen a camel. These women are not only participating but becoming expert riders, defying expectations, and breaking barriers.

Jana Schmiedel, a 40-year old German adventurer, is one such example. She had never considered camel racing until she befriended a local Emirati family in Al Ain. She said: "My interest in camels came from my interest in local culture and the friendship I formed with the family.”

Before this, camel racing was entirely new to her.

Jana said there is absolute joy in forming a deeper connection with the majestic animals — knows as ships of the desert — beyond the racetrack. "It is also a privilege to be among the first female camel jockeys to promote this sport for women," she added.

Unexpectedly thrilling

Sioned Taylor, a 54-year old British newcomer to the sport, discovered camel racing only six months ago. "I never knew it existed for human riders until I spoke to someone from a cycling club who told me about it. Within a week, I had signed up for my first lesson," she shared.

Sioned, who previously had no experience with camels, found the sport unexpectedly thrilling and safer compared to her previous activities like skydiving and triathlons. "After over 200 jumps from planes, helicopters, and hot air balloons, I decided camel racing was safer!" she quipped.

Despite the challenges, such as unexpected twists and turns during races, Sioned remains determined to excel in her newfound passion.

Embracing the sport

Jennifer Reggio, a 40-year old American horse racing manager, was introduced to camel racing by a friend. Having never interacted with camels before, Jennifer embraced the sport wholeheartedly. "I always tell my son that you should push yourself from your comfort zone –that is where growth happens," she emphasised.

Jennifer is also passionate about representing the rich heritage and culture of the region through her participation in camel racing.

Coralie Viroulaud, a 31-year old Frenchwoman, meanwhile, discovered camel racing after relocating to the UAE. "Sport in general is great for the mind and keeps you fit, and it’s definitely true with camel racing," she said.

