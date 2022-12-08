UAE: Police record over 1,400 traffic violations, impound 43 vehicles during National Day celebrations

Unlikely recruitment drive by ISRO at his campus, getting first investor through a LinkedIn message, $51 million fund are what the young space pioneer terms as 'streaks of luck'
As many as 43 vehicles were impounded and 1,469 traffic violations were recorded during the recent UAE National Day celebrations in Fujairah, the police said on Thursday.
The seized vehicles will be kept in the impoundment yard for two months and owners will have to pay a fine of up to Dh2,000, according to the Fujairah Police. Black points were also given to drivers who were found to have committed serious offences that endangered lives.
Use of 'spraying materials', unauthorised vehicle modification, and installing devices that produce disturbing noise were among the top violations, according to Brig-Gen Dr Ali Rashid bin Awash Al Yamahi, deputy director-general of police operations.
Reckless driving, heavy tinting and passengers sitting on windows and standing through sunroofs were also reported, he added.
Al Yamahi explained that the drivers whose vehicles were impounded had violated the decorating regulations and the traffic law, despite repeated warnings and an extensive awareness campaign.
