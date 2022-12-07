Dubai Police impound 132 vehicles, fine motorists during UAE National Day celebrations

Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata shared the stunning images on social media
The Dubai Police has impounded 132 vehicles and fined their motorists for violating traffic rules during the UAE's 51st National Day celebrations.
Black points were also imposed against the violators who caused disturbance, modified their vehicles' colour, covered their vehicles with stickers without a permit, littered from their cars, and posed danger to themselves and others by driving recklessly.
Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said that the traffic patrols fined 4,697 motorists and impounded 72 vehicles in Bur Dubai and 60 others in Deira for violating traffic rules and regulations during the UAE's 51st National Day 3-day celebrations.
He pointed out that most of the violations were recorded in Bur Dubai area, explaining that the General Department of Traffic had had intensified traffic patrols across various internal and external areas of the emirate to prevent traffic jams, control negative behaviour of some drivers, and maintain road safety, especially during the holiday weekend.
He also revealed that this year witnessed a significant improvement in the traffic situation during the National Day celebrations, indicating the excellent cooperation of road users with police personnel.
ALSO READ:
Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata shared the stunning images on social media
The country's approach toward space has always been driven by an overarching science and technology agenda
It was a hectic day for Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, yet the photos show him smiling all throughout, sincerely engaged in discussions
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award also honours Dr. Zhang Yongzhen and Dr. Katalin Kariko for their work relating to Covid-19
Authority has set nine primary health standards and requirements for the safety of guests
Experts say more women have come in with mental health issues, compared to male patients, but this could be because in general males tend to avoid seeking help
This amendment will be applied for the period from June 1, 2018 to December 31, 2022
"It was an unbelievable moment. This is Allah’s blessing," Kathar Hussain says