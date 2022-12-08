Dubai: U 2222, O 36 among fancy number plates up for grabs at RTA auction

Jaya Krishnan purchased his winning ticket on his way to London
Ninety premium number plates are set to go under the hammer in Dubai at the Roads and Transport Authority's (RTA) 111th open auction next week.
There will be 2, 3, 4 and 5-digit plates, including 'super plates' U 2222 and O 36, according to RTA. Plates on offer bear (H-J-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-X-Y-Z) codes.
The auction will be held at 4.30pm on Saturday, December 17, at the Grand Hyatt Dubai Hotel. Registration of bidders starts on Monday, December 12.
Those interested can also register for the auction through RTA’s website, Dubai Drive app, or any of the authority's Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool, Deira and Al Barsha.
Seats are limited, and priority will be given to bidders. Though pre-registration is recommended, residents may also sign up at the bidding hall from 2pm.
The sale of number plates is subject to a 5 per cent VAT. Each bidder is required to have a traffic file in Dubai, and deposit a security cheque amounting to Dh25,000.
Bidders have also to pay a non-refundable auction fee of AED 120 at the abovementioned customers' happiness centres. Payment can also be made online with a credit card or the Dubai Drive app.
