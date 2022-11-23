Dubai Police fine motorists, impound vehicles after video of stunts in the rain goes viral

An Open Call invited students to submit their best creative ideas and designs for an installation to be built in the middle of Al Majaz Island in Sharjah
The Dubai Police have fined several motorists and seized their vehicles for driving recklessly and performing stunts during the rain on Tuesday. Videos showing the dangerous driving and stunts being performed on wet roads had gone viral on social media.
In a photo the police shared on Wednesday, a 4WD can be seen driving against the traffic at a roundabout. In another, a 4WD is seen drifting.
In one shot of a viral video, one of the rash drivers can be seen crashing his vehicle into another that was being driven right.
The motorists’ actions endangered their own lives and that of other road users, the police said.
Major-General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, director of the General Department of Traffic, said the reckless drivers were summoned after videos of their dangerous driving were posted online.
The officer warned against reckless driving, saying vehicles can be impounded instantly for endangering lives. The practice causes damage to private and public property. The police have a zero-tolerance approach to such dangerous traffic violations, the officer added.
Major-General Al Mazrouei stressed that road safety is everyone's responsibility. He called on Dubai residents to use the police’s ‘We Are All Police' platform to report reckless drivers or other violations.
