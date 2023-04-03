UAE: Landmark Group contributes Dh5 million towards '1 Billion meals' drive

Chairperson says the donation reflects the organisation's commitment to giving

By Web Desk Published: Mon 3 Apr 2023, 2:36 PM

Landmark Group announced it will be contributing Dh5 million towards the '1 Billion Meals' campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the campaign aims to create sustainable solutions and implement effective programs to fight hunger and support underprivileged populations.

Inspiring initiatives

Renuka Jagtiani, Chairwoman of Landmark Group said: “The UAE has become known for launching inspiring humanitarian drives during Ramadan. Our contribution to the largest Ramadan food aid endowment fund reflects our commitment to giving and represents Landmark Group’s philosophy of creating exceptional value for all lives we touch.”

“The campaign is particularly significant at a time when tens of millions of people struggle with hunger and food insecurity. Every little contribution to this endowment fund will positively impact the lives of the vulnerable, including children, refugees, displaced persons and victims of crises and natural disasters,” she added.

A force for good

The '1 Billion Meals' campaign is a testament to the UAE’s commitment to its humanitarian responsibility, and its keenness to extend help and aid to communities everywhere in their time of need. It is a practical example of its community’s long-held values of giving, compassion and solidarity, evident by the contributions of philanthropists and leading humanitarians.

Donation channels

The '1 Billion Meals' campaign welcomes donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website (www.1billionmeals.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll free number (800 9999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802). Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate Dh1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users. Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the “Donations” tab.

