UAE: Landmark Group contributes Dh5 million towards '1 Billion meals' drive

The force’s Humanitarian Care Department provided over Dh1 million in financial and in-kind assistance to inmates last year
Landmark Group announced it will be contributing Dh5 million towards the '1 Billion Meals' campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.
Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the campaign aims to create sustainable solutions and implement effective programs to fight hunger and support underprivileged populations.
Renuka Jagtiani, Chairwoman of Landmark Group said: “The UAE has become known for launching inspiring humanitarian drives during Ramadan. Our contribution to the largest Ramadan food aid endowment fund reflects our commitment to giving and represents Landmark Group’s philosophy of creating exceptional value for all lives we touch.”
“The campaign is particularly significant at a time when tens of millions of people struggle with hunger and food insecurity. Every little contribution to this endowment fund will positively impact the lives of the vulnerable, including children, refugees, displaced persons and victims of crises and natural disasters,” she added.
The '1 Billion Meals' campaign is a testament to the UAE’s commitment to its humanitarian responsibility, and its keenness to extend help and aid to communities everywhere in their time of need. It is a practical example of its community’s long-held values of giving, compassion and solidarity, evident by the contributions of philanthropists and leading humanitarians.
The '1 Billion Meals' campaign welcomes donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website (www.1billionmeals.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll free number (800 9999).
Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802). Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate Dh1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users. Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the “Donations” tab.
ALSO READ:
The force’s Humanitarian Care Department provided over Dh1 million in financial and in-kind assistance to inmates last year
The top prize of Dh20 million goes unclaimed this week; 24 participants share second prize of Dh200,000
The car in which the trio was travelling got stuck in the sand
Ministry issues advisory urging Emiratis in affected countries to take precautions
Half of kids aged between 6 and 8 don't know what to do if they get left behind in vehicle, study finds
Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia made a phone call to Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President
He pointed out that AI-powered mapping and navigation solutions will expand this year
These MoUs aim to boost cooperation and the exchange of expertise between the parties across areas of mutual interest