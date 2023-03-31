Ramadan in UAE: Now donate to '1 Billion Meals Endowment' drive through talabat UAE

You can make contributions ranging from Dh10 to Dh500 through the platform

by Wam Published: Fri 31 Mar 2023, 6:20 PM

Residents can now donate to the "1 Billion Meals Endowment" campaign through the talabat UAE platform.

You can donate Dh10, Dh50, Dh100, Dh300, or Dh500. Users need to click on "1 Billion Meals" in the search bar or clicking on the "Give back" option under "Shortcuts" on the homepage of the talabat app.

talabat UAE, a leading online food delivery and q-commerce platform, has announced its support for the "1 Billion Meals Endowment" campaign The campaign, launched by launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, aims to launch the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

Tatiana Rahal, managing director at talabat UAE, expressed gratitude to collaborate with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) to support the campaign for the second year in a row.

The "1 Billion Meals Endowment" campaign aims to provide a food safety net for underprivileged populations in countries struggling with food insecurity and support the world's most vulnerable groups, including victims of natural disasters and conflicts. It bolsters the UAE's contribution to global efforts aimed at eradicating hunger, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals for 2030.

Besides the option to donate through the talabat app, the "1 Billion Meals Endowment" campaign welcomes donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels, including the campaign's website (www.1billionmeals.ae), a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 9999), bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802), and SMS donations for du users by sending the word "Meal" to 1020 or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users. Donations through the DubaiNow app can be made by clicking on the "Donations" tab.

