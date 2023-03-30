Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes Dh5 million towards 1 Billion Meals drive

Campaign aims to provide a food safety net for world’s most underprivileged populations

By Web Desk Published: Thu 30 Mar 2023, 5:43 PM

Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath announced his contribution of Dh5 million towards the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to coincide with the holy month of Ramadan, the campaign aims to provide a food safety net for the world’s most underprivileged populations in countries struggling with food insecurity, as well as help vulnerable groups including victims of natural disasters and crises.

Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath, Owner of GINCO Group of Companies said: “The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign is a testament to the values of giving and generosity deep-rooted in the UAE since its foundation, as it will surely encourage members of its community to compete in virtue to support this humanitarian endeavour.

“It is an honour to take part in a campaign that translates Sheikh Mohammed’s vision of encouraging the participation of all community groups, individuals and institutions alike, to support humanitarian efforts in a way that ensures sustainable good and extends the reach of such efforts,” he added.

The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign offers individuals, businesses, businessmen and influential philanthropists new ways to donate and make a difference, further promoting a culture of endowment as a traditionally rooted tool of development, and an investment for the future.

The campaign aims to create sustainable solutions to fight hunger, eradicate its causes and limit its repercussions through clear programs and targeted processes to effectively support vulnerable groups.

Donation shannels

The campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website (www.1billionmeals.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll free number (800 9999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802).

Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate Dh1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users.

Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the “Donations” tab.

ALSO READ: