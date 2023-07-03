UAE: 18 win all-expenses-paid international trips in Emirates Draw

The recent Eid Guaranteed Raffles saw winners from diverse regions, including India, the Philippines, South Africa, Russia, Jordan, Oman, and more

Eighteen people have won all-expenses-paid holidays in the Emirates Draw Eid Al Adha raffles. The lucky winners can take a trip to any destination in the world along with up to five family members.

Emirates Draw has also allowed 12,824 to win prizes worth Dh670,164.

The recent Eid Guaranteed Raffles saw 18 winners from diverse regions, including India, the Philippines, South Africa, Russia, Jordan, Oman, and more. This achievement created a strong sense of inclusivity and celebration among the participants.

Emirates Draw has also contributed significantly towards enriching the UAE’s marine biodiversity through its flagship Coral Reef Restoration programme. A recent notable achievement includes the successful implantation of over 10,000 coral fragments, using environmentally friendly materials throughout the process. As a result, the underwater coral region has expanded by over 7,000 square metres across Khorfakkan and Dibba. This expansion not only enhances the marine ecosystem's beauty but also creates a thriving habitat for diverse marine life, ensuring its preservation for future generations.

