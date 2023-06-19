Ethiopian-based US resident wins big with Emirates Draw MEGA7; misses Dh100 million grand prize by one ball

The Dh100 million Grand Prize, the largest prize across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, remains unclaimed by an individual or group that successfully matches all seven numbers in any order

Published: Mon 19 Jun 2023, 5:00 PM

Emirates Draw, renowned for its record-breaking prizes, once again left participants in awe as Terusew Alemu, an Ethiopian resident in the US for 22 years seeking new horizons and fresh beginnings. Little did he know that his fate would intertwine with the Emirates Draw, presenting him with his Second Prize in the 89th edition of MEGA7. Alemu came very close to the historic Grand Prize of Dh100 million, missing it by just one ball. Despite closely missing out on the Grand Prize, Alemu was overjoyed about his life-changing fortune. Emirates Draw has long captivated the imagination of millions, offering extraordinary opportunities for ordinary people to realise their dreams. His remarkable success story adds yet another chapter to the saga of fortuitous winners who have witnessed their lives transform overnight.

The 41-year-old Terusew participant recently made his mark in the UAE during a visit to his cousin in Dubai. Having won in various games back in the US since December 2022, Terusew decided to try participating in the UAE draws.

“I asked my cousin if there were any draws, I could take part in while I was in the country. Although I was initially pointed towards a rival gaming organisation, I was told Emirates Draw had the larger prize money. I had been using the same number combination for the last 12 years in similar US games, so I decided to give it a shot with Emirates Draw,” said Terusew.

Having played seven or eight games without success, Terusew was about to quit Emirates Draw, but he decided to take one last shot using the Quick Pick option. "Just imagine if I had skipped it. Things would not have turned out as they did,” reflected Terusew. So that one more time achieved his big MEGA7 win!

Terusew's journey has not only been about games and fortune. It is deeply intertwined with family values and his Ethiopian heritage. His 88-year-old father lives in Ethiopia, and the time spent between his home country and the US is precious to him. While he is still trying to digest the magnitude of his win, Terusew has considered his father’s recent suggestions to donate to charities in Ethiopia. He also plans to contribute to local charities in the US and explore property investment opportunities in the UAE. “I was thinking about attending the Dubai Property Expo happening in my city. It could be a good investment to buy a property in the UAE,” shared Terusew.

As Terusew celebrates his win, his story serves as an inspiring testament to the life-changing potential of Emirates Draw, not only for UAE residents but for participants worldwide.

The Dh100 million Grand Prize, the largest prize across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, remains unclaimed by an individual or group that successfully matches all seven numbers in any order. Increase your opportunities of winning by participating in the next game, scheduled for broadcast on June 25 at 9:00 pm UAE time.

The upcoming MEGA7 game will be live streamed across Emirates Draw’s digital platforms, YouTube, Facebook, and website. Be the next lucky winner and book your numbers early! For more information, call the toll-free number 800 7777 7777 or visit www.emiratesdraw.com. Stay tuned for the latest updates on our social media platforms @emiratesdraw.