UAE: Dh25,000 every month for 25 years; grand prize announced in new Emirates Draw game

Participants can enter the raffle by buying a Dh25 ticket and choosing their numbers

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 22 May 2023, 1:36 PM

A new game announced in the UAE on Monday offers a grand prize of Dh25,000 every month for 25 years. Emirates Draw said its latest game, FAST5, offers the fastest route to winning with a single Dh25 ticket.

“Participants not only compete for the life-changing grand prize of Dh25,000 every month for 25 years, but also could win substantial amounts of Dh75,000, Dh50,000, and Dh25,000 each in the raffle draw. Every ticket is a two-in-one opportunity, expanding the potential to claim victory and change lives,” Emirates Draw said.

FAST5 will take place every Saturday at 9pm UAE time, with the first game set to be broadcast live on May 27.

Emirates Draw now provides participants with the opportunity to play three games every week. Its MEGA7 offers a grand prize of Dh100 million, the largest prize across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. EASY6, a simple weekly draw, offers a grand prize of Dh15 million.

How to play

Entrants can participate in the FAST5 draw by purchasing a Dh25 ticket. After registering online or the app, participants select their preferred five-digit numbers from a pool of only 42 balls or opt for the system to choose their numbers randomly via the 'Quick-Pick' button. Participants have the option to choose the current draw or opt for 'Multiple Upcoming Draws,' allowing them to select up to five consecutive weeks in advance.

Paul Chader, Head of Marketing at Emirates Draw, explained: “With FAST5, accessible through a modest Dh25 ticket, players have the opportunity to transform their entrepreneurial dreams into reality, own their dream home without the burden of a mortgage, and contribute to causes that deeply resonate with their heart. This extraordinary game opens the door to limitless possibilities, enabling winners from diverse backgrounds to receive a consistent and reliable source of income, ensuring a future of stability, security, and freedom from financial worries.”

ALSO READ: