UAE: Sheikh Mohamed issues law establishing Abu Dhabi Transport Company

It will develop rail systems and all other related services and operations, and provide integrated transport services, including bus rentals

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 1:05 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan — in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi — has issued a law establishing the Abu Dhabi Transport Company.

The new firm will support the emirate’s integrated transport infrastructure by developing systems that will contribute to providing effective and sustainable services to citizens and residents. It will be an affiliate of the Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs.

The Abu Dhabi Transport Company will implement, operate and develop transport systems in both urban and rural areas across the emirate. It will oversee any other activity related to its mandate.

The company will develop rail systems and all other related services and operations, and provide integrated transport services, including the rental of vehicles and buses. It will be working with other government entities in Abu Dhabi to achieve its goals.

