UAE: Sheikh Mohamed issues law establishing Abu Dhabi Transport Company

One can choose between three routes; a 3km, 5km and 10km Family Run
The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan — in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi — has issued a law establishing the Abu Dhabi Transport Company.
The new firm will support the emirate’s integrated transport infrastructure by developing systems that will contribute to providing effective and sustainable services to citizens and residents. It will be an affiliate of the Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs.
The Abu Dhabi Transport Company will implement, operate and develop transport systems in both urban and rural areas across the emirate. It will oversee any other activity related to its mandate.
The company will develop rail systems and all other related services and operations, and provide integrated transport services, including the rental of vehicles and buses. It will be working with other government entities in Abu Dhabi to achieve its goals.
ALSO READ:
One can choose between three routes; a 3km, 5km and 10km Family Run
Sara is also capable of guiding passengers to their boarding gate in the shortest possible way
The authority won the European Quality Management Challenge Award for 'Diversity, Integration, and Gender Equality' back in 2021
Police officials express concern about cybercrimes which lead to losses estimated at billions of dollars to global economies
The country's first analogue astronaut, Saleh Al Ameri, ended his eight-month-long isolation mission on July 3 at a ground-based facility in Moscow, Russia
The emirate currently has over 25 buildings that rise higher than 300m – much more than any other city in the world, a report notes
The first-of-its-kind event in the world brings together elite leaders of police, security and global law enforcement agencies
According to a spokesperson, over 200 of these systems will be functional in airports across the city over the next few years