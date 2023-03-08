Video: Sheikh Mohammed honours women in heartwarming message

Marking International Women's Day, he shares a clip highlighting how women have been breaking barriers as they reach for their dreams

by Sahim Salim Published: Wed 8 Mar 2023, 4:03 PM Last updated: Wed 8 Mar 2023, 4:12 PM

The UAE Vice-President has penned a touching note on appreciating women as the world marks International Women’s Day.

Taking to Twitter, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, highlighted how a man appreciating a woman shows his chivalry and decency.

“A society's appreciation for women shows its culture … the world’s appreciation for women shows its prosperity and stability.

“Appreciation of women is a measure of the development of humanity,” the UAE Vice-President tweeted as he shared a video that shows women excelling in all spheres of life.

The video shows Emirati women as an astronaut, photographer, volunteer, pilot, mother, doctor, jockey, archer, racer, soldier and musician, among others.

The Dubai Ruler had earlier highlighted how 85 per cent of the staff in his office are women.

The UAE’s commitment to gender balance has been globally acclaimed. Women have consistently ranked the UAE as the country they feel safest in.

Women comprise 50 per cent of the Federal National Council (FNC), the UAE’s consultative parliamentary body. According to the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook 2020, the UAE ranked first in the female parliamentary representation index.

Recently, the Women, Business and the Law 2023 report by the World Bank ranked the UAE as the leading country in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region. The UAE received a full score in five of the report’s eight key indicators, including Mobility, Workplace, Pay, Entrepreneurship, and Pension.

The country has introduced several laws and regulations that support women’s rights and their role in the workplace. The country’s commitment to this cause dates back to 2012 when the UAE Cabinet passed a decision on the presence of women on the boards of government entities, making the UAE the first country in the region and the second in the world to introduce such binding legislation.

As of January 2023, a total of 56 local and international companies based in the UAE have joined a national initiative to raise the percentage of women occupying senior leadership positions to 30 per cent by 2025.

When it comes to gender balance, the country was ranked first in the Arab world and 11th globally on the Gender Inequality Index (GII) of the United Nations Development Programme’s Human Development Report 2022.

