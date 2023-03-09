UAE: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraq's Kurdistan Region President review advancing relations

The leaders also discuss boosting cooperation between both nations

By Wam Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 10:17 PM Last updated: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 10:38 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Iraq's Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday reviewed the prospects of advancing cooperation between the two sides.

This came as Sheikh Mohamed received Barzani at Qasr Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi today, where they addressed various aspects of UAE's relations with Iraq in general, and with the Kurdistan Region in particular.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, the Advisor of Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, and Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary General of Supreme Council for National Security.