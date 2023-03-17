Dubai: Full list of fines for violation of rules by cyclists, electric scooter explained

Report finds that residents of the emirates have a 'strong sense of belonging and attachment to their city'
Dubai Police and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have conducted joint awareness campaigns to ensure adherence to the safety of bicycle and electric scooter users at popular locations such as Kite Beach and Jumeirah Beach.
Authorities said a total of 1,585 individuals were covered by the campaign. Several violations were observed, including failure to wear required safety gear, riding in the wrong direction, and unauthorised use of designated vehicle paths.
Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, acting director at Dubai Police General Traffic Department, said that the force will continue to intensify traffic control operations to reduce violations and protect the lives of road users.
He emphasised the importance of educating riders on traffic rules, road usage, and safety measures.
In July last year, Executive Council Resolution was passed detailing the following fines:
Brigadier Juma also noted that riders were informed about the appropriate roads and paths for cycling and scooter use and the necessary safety equipment, including helmets, reflective vests, and lights. The campaign also highlighted the importance of adhering to traffic laws and equipping bicycles with valid brakes.
Colonel Salah Abdullah Al Hammadi, director of Traffic Campaigns and Awareness Department, also reiterated Dubai Police's commitment to fostering a traffic culture that prioritises safety for all road users.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
ALSO READ:
Report finds that residents of the emirates have a 'strong sense of belonging and attachment to their city'
Further details, timings and ticketing to be announced in coming weeks
Consulate organise massive event at Atlantis, The Palm to mark the occasion
The two sides discus new opportunities to work together
He also approves promotions and appointment of new judges in courts
The large language model can be used to create chatbots, virtual assistants, and for language translation, content generation, and sentiment analysis
The two leaders discussed strengthening cooperation between the two countries, and the importance of working together to achieve stability in the region
This fraudster was found putting up fake for-rent ads on random vacant houses, claiming he owned the properties