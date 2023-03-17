Dubai: Full list of fines for violation of rules by cyclists, electric scooter explained

Police, RTA to conduct joint awareness drive to ensure adherence to safety rules

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 17 Mar 2023, 9:46 PM

Dubai Police and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have conducted joint awareness campaigns to ensure adherence to the safety of bicycle and electric scooter users at popular locations such as Kite Beach and Jumeirah Beach.

Authorities said a total of 1,585 individuals were covered by the campaign. Several violations were observed, including failure to wear required safety gear, riding in the wrong direction, and unauthorised use of designated vehicle paths.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, acting director at Dubai Police General Traffic Department, said that the force will continue to intensify traffic control operations to reduce violations and protect the lives of road users.

He emphasised the importance of educating riders on traffic rules, road usage, and safety measures.

In July last year, Executive Council Resolution was passed detailing the following fines:

Failure to ride within specified lanes: Dh200

Riding on a road with a speed limit of more than 60kmph: Dh300

Riding dangerously: Dh300

Riding or parking scooters on walking or jogging paths: Dh200

Using an e-scooter without a permit: Dh200

Failure to wear vests or helmets: Dh200

Failure to comply with speed limits: Dh100

Carrying a passenger: Dh300

Failure to adhere to safety requirements: Dh200

Riding a bike that does not meet technical requirements: Dh300

Parking in non-designated spaces or in a way that poses risks or obstructs traffic: Dh200

Failure to comply with instructions on information signs: Dh200

Failure to dismount when on a pedestrian crossing: Dh200

Failure to report an accident: Dh300

Using the lefthand side of the road: Dh200

Riding against traffic: Dh200

Brigadier Juma also noted that riders were informed about the appropriate roads and paths for cycling and scooter use and the necessary safety equipment, including helmets, reflective vests, and lights. The campaign also highlighted the importance of adhering to traffic laws and equipping bicycles with valid brakes.

Colonel Salah Abdullah Al Hammadi, director of Traffic Campaigns and Awareness Department, also reiterated Dubai Police's commitment to fostering a traffic culture that prioritises safety for all road users.

