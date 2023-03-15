Video: Dubai registers 1 million e-scooter rental rides in 2022

RTA allowed use of e-scooters in 11 new residential areas in the emirate in 2023, raising the number of permissible districts to 21

Photo: Supplied

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 7:37 PM

The shared e-scooter rental service in Dubai is thriving, with about one million trips recorded in 2022, doubling the number of trips made in 2021, the Roads and Transport Authority said on Wednesday.

Aside from the popularity of e-scooters, which are used for first- and last-mile journeys, the rental service has also proven safe, with no rider sustaining fatalities or severe injuries, the RTA noted.

From the first quarter of 2023, RTA permitted the use of e-scooters in 11 new residential areas in Dubai, raising the number of districts where e-scooters are permitted to operate to 21.

The initial phase of constructing e-scooter tracks covered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Internet City, Al Rigga, 2nd of December Street, Palm Jumeirah, and City Walk. It also covered safe roads and tracks within specific zones in Al Qusais, Al Mankhool, and Al Karama, as well as other dedicated tracks for bikes and e-scooters across Dubai, excluding the cycling tracks in Saih Assalam, Al Qudra, and Meydan.

The new areas where the use of e-scooters is permitted are Al Tawar 1, Al Tawar 2, Umm Suqeim 3, Al Garhoud, Muhaisnah 3, Umm Hurair 1, Al Safa 2, Al Barsha South 2, Al Barsha 3, Al Quoz 4, and Al Qusais 3.

Reminders

RTA has reminded the public the list of 21 traffic violations applicable to bikers and e-scooter riders with fines ranging from Dh100 to Dh300.

Safety first

Since the start of the trial operation of e-scooters in October 2020, RTA has hosted numerous educational campaigns to educate e-scooter users on traffic safety requirements, operation areas, and conditions for the use of e-scooters.

RTA also deployed individuals to promote traffic awareness in popular areas among e-scooter users, such as Emaar Boulevard, Jumeirah Beach, Dubai Water Canal, and Jumeirah Lake Towers.

The campaigns were aimed at ensuring compliance with safety regulations, including not having more than one rider on a single scooter, obtaining necessary permits, adhering to legal age restrictions, and observing speed limits.

Riders should also comply with safety regulations, including wearing protective helmet, and ensuring there are front and rear lights for scooters when used at night. RTA also advised scooter users to complete the online training course on RTA’s website to obtain a free permit for riding e-scooters.

ALSO READ: