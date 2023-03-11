UAE

Dubai: Rules to follow to avoid Dh300 fine when cycling in the emirate

The Roads and Transport Authority has put in place a clear set of cycling regulations to ensure public safety: Here's the full list of fines and violations

File photo
File photo

By Web Desk

Published: Sat 11 Mar 2023, 7:23 PM

More residents are now pedalling their way around Dubai, thanks to the long, scenic cycling tracks that the emirate has built in recent years.

The Dubai Municipality has constructed tracks — with a total length of 18.44km — inside 10 public parks to serve residents, from Mushrif Park to Al Barsha Pond Park and Al Warqaa. Two more are under construction.

While some bike as a hobby, others have started cycling to work to stay fit and healthy. Whatever your reason for riding the two-wheeler, you'll have to stick to a number of safety rules.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has put in place a clear set of regulations. It has indicated speed limits, age limits, safety gear requirements, and other precautionary measures.

To ensure public safety and cyclists' compliance with rules, the authority had also specified fines for violations.

Riding a bicycle or an e-scooter without a permit, for example, is punishable by a Dh200 penalty; while exceeding the 60kmph speed limit can get you fined Dh300.

Here's the full list:

VIOLATIONFINE
Failure to stick to the cycling lanes determined by the RTADh200
Exceeding the 60kmph speed limitDh300
Riding a cycle in a manner that endangers the life and safety of othersDh300
Riding or leaving a cycle on a lane designated for walking or joggingDh200
Using an e-scooter or any type of cycle without a rider's permitDh200
Carrying a passenger on a pedal cycle or an electric bike that is not fitted with the required equipment; or failure to wear the required vest and helmetDh200
Failure to comply with the speed limits prescribed by the RTA for cycle LanesDh100
Carrying a passenger on an Electric Scooter Dh300
Failure to meet the security and safety requirementsDh200
Riding a cycle that does not meet the technical requirementsDh300
Parking a cycle at non-designated areas; or parking in a manner that obstructs thetraffic of vehicles or pedestrians Dh200
Failure to comply with the instructions displayed on the information signs on roads and cycle lanesDh200
Riding a pedal cycle by a person who is under the age of 12 years without being accompanied by a cyclist who is at least 18 years oldDh200
Failure to dismount the cycle when on a pedestrian crossingDh200
Failure to report an accident to the RTA, the Dubai Police, or the ambulance service Dh300
Using the left-hand side of the road when riding a bicycle or an electric bike, or failure to ensure that the road is clear before changing lanesDh200
Riding against trafficDh200
Parking or driving a vehicle, or attempting to obstruct traffic, on a cycle laneDh300
Having the cycle towed by a vehicle or using the cycle for towingDh300
Failure by an entity supervising group training to obtain the RTA’s prior approval of the trainingDh200 per person
Undertaking independent trainingDh100 per person

