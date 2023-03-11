Dubai: Rules to follow to avoid Dh300 fine when cycling in the emirate

The Roads and Transport Authority has put in place a clear set of cycling regulations to ensure public safety: Here's the full list of fines and violations

By Web Desk Published: Sat 11 Mar 2023, 7:23 PM

More residents are now pedalling their way around Dubai, thanks to the long, scenic cycling tracks that the emirate has built in recent years.

The Dubai Municipality has constructed tracks — with a total length of 18.44km — inside 10 public parks to serve residents, from Mushrif Park to Al Barsha Pond Park and Al Warqaa. Two more are under construction.

While some bike as a hobby, others have started cycling to work to stay fit and healthy. Whatever your reason for riding the two-wheeler, you'll have to stick to a number of safety rules.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has put in place a clear set of regulations. It has indicated speed limits, age limits, safety gear requirements, and other precautionary measures.

To ensure public safety and cyclists' compliance with rules, the authority had also specified fines for violations.

Riding a bicycle or an e-scooter without a permit, for example, is punishable by a Dh200 penalty; while exceeding the 60kmph speed limit can get you fined Dh300.

Here's the full list:

VIOLATION FINE Failure to stick to the cycling lanes determined by the RTA Dh200 Exceeding the 60kmph speed limit Dh300 Riding a cycle in a manner that endangers the life and safety of others Dh300 Riding or leaving a cycle on a lane designated for walking or jogging Dh200 Using an e-scooter or any type of cycle without a rider's permit Dh200 Carrying a passenger on a pedal cycle or an electric bike that is not fitted with the required equipment; or failure to wear the required vest and helmet Dh200 Failure to comply with the speed limits prescribed by the RTA for cycle Lanes Dh100 Carrying a passenger on an Electric Scooter Dh300 Failure to meet the security and safety requirements Dh200 Riding a cycle that does not meet the technical requirements Dh300 Parking a cycle at non-designated areas; or parking in a manner that obstructs thetraffic of vehicles or pedestrians Dh200 Failure to comply with the instructions displayed on the information signs on roads and cycle lanes Dh200 Riding a pedal cycle by a person who is under the age of 12 years without being accompanied by a cyclist who is at least 18 years old Dh200 Failure to dismount the cycle when on a pedestrian crossing Dh200 Failure to report an accident to the RTA, the Dubai Police, or the ambulance service Dh300 Using the left-hand side of the road when riding a bicycle or an electric bike, or failure to ensure that the road is clear before changing lanes Dh200 Riding against traffic Dh200 Parking or driving a vehicle, or attempting to obstruct traffic, on a cycle lane Dh300 Having the cycle towed by a vehicle or using the cycle for towing Dh300 Failure by an entity supervising group training to obtain the RTA’s prior approval of the training Dh200 per person Undertaking independent training Dh100 per person

