Up to Dh500 fine: Police in UAE warn residents against riding bicycles, e-scooters in areas designated for pedestrians

File photo

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 7 Nov 2022, 11:19 AM

Abu Dhabi Police have issued a new warning against cyclists and e-scooters using areas designated for pedestrians walking and jogging.

The move followed complaints from pedestrians about cyclists and e-scooters crowding areas that were designated for pedestrian movement.

The force said it had intensified its traffic campaigns to control violators of the regulations for the use of bicycles and e-scooters, as part of its efforts to enhance traffic safety for its users, as well as to protect pedestrians' safety at various vital intersections in the emirate.

The residents explained that cyclists and e-scooter riders using areas designated for pedestrians posed a danger to their safety. Some of these cyclists are reckless and don’t respect pedestrians who use these walkways, they added.

Police have always urged cyclists to adhere to safety requirements while riding bicycles in the city, so as to protect their safety and the safety of other road users.

Pedestrians are also told to follow rules and to be attentive while using the roads, in order to avoid being hit by cars or bikes.

The police reiterated that cyclists should ride their bicycles on service roads and cycling tracks.

Cyclists were also told to avoid colliding with people, as well as to avoid riding in crowded areas.

The force stressed the need for cyclists to be attentive and to ride with caution, while giving priority to pedestrians.

According to the transportation authorities, failure to adhere to the regulations on the usage of bicycles and electric bikes in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will result in fines.

These fines include an amount that varies between Dh200 to Dh500 for each of the following — failure to adhere to the safety instructions and standards (violations related to riding bicycles in prohibited roads and areas).

