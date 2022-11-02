Abu Dhabi Police to conduct exercise tomorrow, ask residents to stay away

The authority urged the general public not to take photographs of the activities

Image used for illustrative purpose.

By Web Desk Published: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 8:52 PM

The Abu Dhabi Police have alerted residents about field exercises that will be carried out in the emirate on Thursday morning.

In a Twitter post, Abu Dhabi Police said that it would conduct an exercise on November 3, 2022, in the Al Jimi district, Al Ain, to assess the readiness and improve the responsiveness of the force.

The authority urged residents and the general public to stay away and not to approach the area. Residents have been asked to refrain from taking photographs of the exercise for the sake of public safety.

