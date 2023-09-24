Sheikh Mohammed mourns the death of Sheikh Mohamed bin Sheikh Mejren bin Sultan

The region’s largest gathering for media professionals is being organised from September 26 to 27
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, paid tribute to Sheikh Mohamed bin Sheikh Mejren bin Sultan, who passed away on Sunday.
Taking to microblogging site X (formerly known as Twitter), the Dubai Ruler mourned Sheikh Mohamed bin Sheikh Mejren's passing away and remembered him as a 'loyal advisor'.
He wrote on X: "Today, Dubai bids farewell to Sheikh Muhammad bin Sheikh Mejren bin Sultan, one of its distinguished men, loyal advisors." Sheikh Mohamed bin Sheikh Mejren bin Sultan was a contemporary of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed, the late Dubai Ruler.
Sheikh Mohammed further wrote: "He had a sound opinion and wisdom that stemmed from love and loyalty to the ruler and the ruled. May God have mercy on him, grant him a spacious place in Paradise, inspire his family, and give us patience and solace."
