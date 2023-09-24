Sheikh Mohammed announces minister role in UAE Cabinet; seeks applications from youth

A day prior to the official release, I was in awe as thousands of eager Apple enthusiasts formed queues through alleys at Dubai Mall
The UAE Vice-President has invited applications from the country’s youth to become a minister who represents their demographic.
Taking to microblogging platform X, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said he is looking for a “distinguished young man or woman who represents the youth and follows up on issues” that are of interest to them. The selected applicant will become the Minister of Youth in the UAE Cabinet.
“We want the person to be knowledgeable about the UAE; be brave and strong in representing his country; and passionate about serving the homeland,” he said.
Those who are “competent, capable and honest” to be Minister of Youth have been asked to send their applications to the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs at ContactUs@moca.gov.ae.
